Rani Kapur backs Karisma Kapoor and children in Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore estate dispute

The legal battle over the late Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000-crore estate has intensified, with his mother, Rani Kapur, now siding with Karisma Kapoor and her children, Samaira and Kiaan, in questioning the legitimacy of his will. Sunjay Kapur, former husband of actor Karisma Kapoor, passed away in the UK on 12 June 2025. Following his death, his children challenged the will, alleging it had been forged after his passing by his widow, Priya Sachdev, and sought an interim injunction to prevent Priya from distancing them from their father’s assets.

According to a report by The Times of India, Rani Kapur has approached the Delhi High Court, submitting her appeal before Justice Jyoti Singh. She has stated that she believes there is no possibility her son would exclude his mother entirely while leaving everything to Priya, particularly given that he had often acknowledged receiving everything from her. Her counsel, Vaibhav Gaggar, informed the court that Rani was never made aware of her son’s will and was stunned to discover that it made no reference to her, despite the legacy of the family business originally being attributed to her late husband and passed through her.

The lawyer said it was inconceivable that Sunjay would fail to at least clarify in writing that he intended to leave nothing to his mother, noting that the will carried no reference to her whatsoever, even though she holds no ownership in the company that had been expressly left to her. The petition further highlighted that Sunjay and Priya had been experiencing marital issues since May 2023, making it improbable that he would have named her the sole beneficiary of his personal estate. The TOI report added that Rani’s counsel stated Sunjay had a close relationship with his children and deep affection and regard for his mother and the wider Kapur family.

The petition also claimed Priya had not disclosed the complete list of assets to the court, allegedly omitting artworks, watches, bank balances, mutual funds, insurance policies and rental income. The matter is scheduled for its next hearing on 3 December.

First Published on Dec 2, 2025 12:15 PM