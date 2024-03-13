comScore            

Digital

AI can provide Rs 45,000 crore boost to the Indian M&E sector by 2027

An EY report which gathered insights and answers from M&E industry executives, states that 65 percent M&E CXOs believe that Gen AI would help in revenue acceleration.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2024 9:27 AM
AI can provide Rs 45,000 crore boost to the Indian M&E sector by 2027
65 percent M&E CXOs believe that Gen AI would help in revenue acceleration, while 85 percent were looking at external technology providers to enable implementation. (Representative Image: Andrea De Santis via Unsplash)

The Indian Media and Entertainment sector is poised to be disrupted by the advances in artificial intelligence driven technologies. AI – and especially Gen AI - gives the industry the tools that can result in a 10 percent revenue growth and 15 percent cost efficiency, according to an EY report, shared as part of FICCI annual report on the M&E sector in India.

AI can provide an Rs 45,000 crore boost to the Indian M&E sector by 2027, the report states. 65 percent of the M&E CXOs say their companies have initiated AI projects or plan to within the next 12 months. 45 percent of M&E CXOs claim that CEOs are driving the Gen AI agenda.

65 percent M&E CXOs believe that Gen AI would help in revenue acceleration, while 85 percent were looking at external technology providers to enable implementation. 85 percent of the CXOs interviewed also believe that Gen AI would help drive innovation, with the biggest impact across Content development, Product development and Customer experience.

Gen AI is seen as improving employee productivity, not replacing human resources. But 15 percent of those interviewed believe it would result in job displacement.


Tags
First Published on Mar 13, 2024 9:27 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Marketing

The strategic use of influencers has emerged as a powerful tool in political campaigns: PolTek

The strategic use of influencers has emerged as a powerful tool in political campaigns: PolTek

Digital

Govt panel recommends new digital competition law to regulate Big Tech

Govt panel recommends new digital competition law to regulate Big Tech

Television

Delhi High Court denies Dish TV trademark claim; says cannot claim exclusive usage rights on ‘Dish' word

Delhi High Court denies Dish TV trademark claim; says cannot claim exclusive usage rights on ‘Dish' word

Advertising

Adfactors founders and Bobby Kurian partner to launch StratInk Consulting

Adfactors founders and Bobby Kurian partner to launch StratInk Consulting

Interviews

National Creators Awards jury member Prasoon Joshi says, there's an intense connection between India's govt and youth

National Creators Awards jury member Prasoon Joshi says, there's an intense connection between India's govt and youth

Digital

Online news generated Rs 1,900 crore in ad revenues in 2023: FICCI EY Report

Online news generated Rs 1,900 crore in ad revenues in 2023: FICCI EY Report

Digital

MIB focuses on gender sensitization and women's portrayal in media; drives dialogue on media responsibility

MIB focuses on gender sensitization and women's portrayal in media; drives dialogue on media responsibility