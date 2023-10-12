9.5 crore customer visits in Amazon's Great Indian Festival; 65 percent sellers from tier 2 and 3 cities

The first 48 hours of Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2023 had 9.5 crore customer visits. Prime members shopped 18x more in the first 24 hours of Prime Early Access (PEA) than average daily purchase. There was more than 35 percent increase in small and medium businesses securing sales within the initial 48 hours.

Seller-bration

65 percent of them hailing from tier 2 and 3 cities

Tens of thousands of sellers registered on Amazon.in in last 2 months; Amazon.in now has 14 lakhs seller partners in India

More than 35 percent increase in small and medium businesses securing sales within the initial 48 hours as compared to 2022

Women entrepreneurs and artisans showcased an extensive range of products and sold over 18 products every minute

Under the Make in India approach, the D2C Indian start-up eco-system made early in-roads into tier 2 and 3 markets with customers preferring home décor, fashion and beauty, and furniture products

Smartphones

4 out of every 5 smartphones sold in the first 48 hours were 5G ready

Prime Members purchased more than more than 75 smartphones per second in the first hour of sale during Prime Early Access

Amongst all smartphones sold, 75 percent were purchased by customers coming from Tier 2 -3 cities/towns and beyond

OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple emerged as the most preferred smartphone brands amongst others.

Customer purchased more than 100 OnePlus smartphones every minute in the first 48 hours for the sale (2.5x more than 2022).

Samsung drove premium phone demand, with their flagship Galaxy S Series growing 3x over the last year

Premium smartphones (> Rs 30,000), witnessed 3x growth versus last year, driven by easy affordability options such as No Cost EMI and attractive Exchange offers

Amazon Pay

Amazon Pay UPI sign-ups grew the highest ever since launch at 37 percent YoY India flew with Amazon Pay and saw over 2.5x increase in flight bookings

The Amazon Pay ICICI co-branded credit card usage grew 65 percent, giving customers 5 percent unlimited cashback rewards

Of the credit/ lending products, instalments emerged as the best-ever since last year by 60 percent; 1 in 4 shopping orders placed on instalments; 3 in 4 EMI orders had No Cost EMIs

More than 35 crore Indians had access to instant bank discount offers on SBI credit and debit cards; customers could avail 10 percent instant bank discount up to ₹33,000 on SBI credit and debit cards and EMI transactions

Premium gadgets

Customer shopped for 35 percent more premium smartwatches in the first 48 hours as compared to last year

10 premium noise-cancelling headphones were bought by customers every minute Tablets saw a 2x spike in demand, with laptops seeing a 40 percent increase as compared to last year

Buying home appliances with no-cost EMI

Over 70 percent of customers availed affordability benefits; with the newly launched Rs 99 per day no-cost EMI offer saw the highest adoption across premium brands

Over 1.2 lakh customers bought their first appliance on Amazon.in during the first 48 hours

More than one appliance was bought by customers every second; almost half bought a premium appliance

The most loved appliances were side-by-side refrigerators with 4x more sales, and front load washing machines with 2x more as compared to last year

India upgrades to 4K TVs

Customers shopped for one TV per second with 80% of all orders coming from Tier 2 and 3 cities/towns; 4K TVs were the most preferred

1 in every 3 TV shoppers availed the No Cost EMI option to make their purchase affordable

Demand for large screen TVs witnessed a record growth of 260% YoY Non-metros opt for premium brands

In the first 48 hours of GIF, Amazon Fashion witnessed over 5X growth with customers shopping from top brands with premium and D2C brands seeing 10X more demand Amazon Beauty witnessed a spike of more than 6X from makeup and premium beauty brands

Over 80 percent of new customers came from non-metro cities More than half of all sales on Amazon Fashion were from Tier 2/3 cities and towns

2X growth in Fashion jewellery, 3.5X in Beauty essentials, 10X growth in sarees under Rs 199, 6X growth in polo t-shirts under ₹299 and 6X growth in sports shoes

High demand for daily grocery needs

Over 2x customers shopped for their daily grocery needs from Amazon Fresh. There was a 3x jump in customers shopping for the first time, and a 3x jump in new customers coming from Tier 2 cities.

Everyday essentials

Customers loved the wide selection curated for the festive season and purchased more than 1.5x more daily essential products as compared to last year

India shopped big for dry fruits and nuts, and witnessed 5x more demand compared to last year

Customer also purchased the highest ever number of disposable diapers in the last 48 hours

Home purchases

Customers’ love for the planet and sustainability was evident as electric vehicles saw a 25x increase and an 8x increase in solar panels

Home automation, including robotic vacuum cleaners and BLDC (Brush-Less Direct Current) fans, saw 4x more demand

12.5x increase across sofas, wardrobes, recliners, and beds

Customers love renovating their homes; there was a 5x growth on paints and a 4x spike in kitchen and bath fixtures, driven by Tiers 2 and 4 cities across top brands

Customers appreciated Amazon.in's convenient doorstep services, with a notable 3x rise in service utilization across all key categories

Amazon Business

In the first 24 hours, Amazon Business witnessed the highest number of new customer sign-ups in a single day this year

In the first 48 hours, Amazon Business saw 200 percent YoY growth in bulk orders; spend per customer on Amazon Business grew by approximately 1.4x YoY

Toys and games

LEGO bestsellers saw a 15x surge in demand, while the Sony PlayStation5 saw a 9x surge in the first 48 hours