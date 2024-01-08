Apple sued by a Bengaluru woman after she drops coffee on her MacBook Pro

On January 4, a resident of Bengaluru lost a case against Apple in India. The Bengaluru woman had purchased a MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop with AppleCare+ coverage. She ended up accidentally spilling coffee over the keyboard and ended up damaging the device.

The resident of Bengaluru paid Rs 22,900 for the Apple+Care coverage which promised protection against accidental damage, stated a media report. However, she was also informed that damage through liquid spills would not be covered.

This led her to file a complaint against Apple India, iCare Ample Technologies, and Imagine Store, citing unfair trade practices.