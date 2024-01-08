comScore

Apple sued by a Bengaluru woman after she drops coffee on her MacBook Pro

The customer sued Apple India after spilling coffee on her new laptop, a MacBook Pro, and was denied repair coverage under AppleCare+.

By  Storyboard18Jan 8, 2024 8:26 AM
The resident of Bengaluru paid Rs 22,900 for the Apple+Care coverage which promised protection against accidental damage, stated a media report. (Representative Image: Barna Bartis via Unsplash)

On January 4, a resident of Bengaluru lost a case against Apple in India. The Bengaluru woman had purchased a MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop with AppleCare+ coverage. She ended up accidentally spilling coffee over the keyboard and ended up damaging the device.

The resident of Bengaluru paid Rs 22,900 for the Apple+Care coverage which promised protection against accidental damage, stated a media report. However, she was also informed that damage through liquid spills would not be covered.

This led her to file a complaint against Apple India, iCare Ample Technologies, and Imagine Store, citing unfair trade practices.

The consumer court, in its verdict had noted that before filing the complaint, the resident had contacted Apple’s authorised service centre. On contacting, the damaged laptop was fixed. This matter was concealed before the court. Hence, the consumer disputes redressal commission ruled in favour of Apple India.


First Published on Jan 8, 2024 8:26 AM

