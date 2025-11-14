Apple tightens App review rules on AI data sharing

ADVERTISEMENT
Apple revised its App Review Guidelines Thursday, specifically targeting how apps handle user data when interacting with external AI providers.
The updated rule now mandates that developers must "clearly disclose where personal data will be shared with third parties, including with third-party AI, and obtain explicit permission before doing so."
This change marks the first time Apple has specifically named AI companies in its privacy rules.
The prior rule, 5.1.2(i), required user consent for sharing personal data but lacked an explicit AI reference. That language aligned with privacy regulations like the EU's GDPR and California's CCPA.
The timing of this update is strategic. Apple prepares for a major Siri overhaul in 2026. Reports indicate the assistant will integrate with apps and utilize Google’s Gemini for some capabilities.
By focusing on AI data sharing now, Apple ensures third-party applications cannot secretly transmit personal data to outside AI models for training or personalization without explicit user awareness.
The scope of the term "AI" remains a key point of uncertainty, as it potentially covers everything from large language models to basic machine-learning features.
The announcement also included new guidelines covering:
Apple’s Mini Apps Program
Creator apps
Loan apps
A clarification placing crypto exchanges into highly regulated categories.