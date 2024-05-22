Bright Outdoor Media total revenue touches Rs 107 crore in FY24

The total revenue for Bright Outdoor Media in FY24 stood at Rs 107 crore—from Rs 91 crore in FY23. In terms of net profit, the company closed the fiscal at Rs 21 crore as compared to Rs 9 crore in FY23. Meanwhile, the company's total expenses rose to Rs 85 crore this year.

Incorporated in 2005, Bright Outdoor Media Limited is engaged in the business of providing advertising services offering advertising media services consisting of Out of Home (OOH) media services. Its services include Digital LED Hoardings, Front Lit & Non-Lit Hoardings, Railway Station Advertising, Digital Media Activation, Bus Panels & Bus Shelters Advertising, Cinema Branding, Mall Branding & Kiosks Promotion and other new age OOH Media.

Bright Outdoor Media announced that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 21 May 2024, has recommended a Final dividend of Rs.0.50 per share (i.e.5%), subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Last year, the company went public and it recently shared its plans to go green and foray into DOOH (digital out-of-home).