Mythik appoints Jio Games' Sidharth Kedia as COO

Mythik, a tech-first global entertainment company has announced the appointment of Sidharth Kedia as chief operating officer, where he will lead operations and strategic finance. Kedia is an experienced media, entertainment and gaming business leader, who was head of Jio Games, chief strategy officer of Viacom18 and chief executive officer of Nodwin, South Asia’s leading esports company.
His prior experience also includes working in Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani’s office, where he led the project management office for Jio’s telecom launch and was also responsible for integrating Network18 into RIL; he was the co-founder and partner at private equity firm Ambit Pragma Ventures, where he established the media and entertainment investment practice, raised $150 million, and guided portfolio companies.
He began his career at General Electric, is a chartered accountant, and also holds an MBA from the Stern School of Business at New York University.
Mythik’s founder and CEO, Jason Kothari said, “Sid’s experience in media, entertainment and gaming is a rare combination of variety and depth across all key aspects of creating an innovative business in the space. Sid is also a disruptive strategic thinker which makes him a particularly suitable leader for helping build Mythik, where we are pushing the boundaries of established business models and technology to bring Eastern mythology to global audiences for the first-time.”
Kedia, added, “Jason’s ambitious vision for Mythik aligns with how I’ve always imagined our own mythological universe’s potential from both a creative and business standpoint. Since childhood, I’ve been captivated by these stories my grandparents told me and as a huge Marvel fan, I’ve often wondered why our superheroes never got the global spotlight they deserve. We plan to change that at Mythik.”