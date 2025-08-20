Thomas Cook India partners with Mastercard; enables contactless crossborder payments on Google Pay

Thomas Cook (India) Limited has introduced contactless cross-border payments via Google Pay & Mastercard, addressing the growing demand for seamless international transactions.

This initiative with Google Pay, enables Indians to make secure overseas payments via their mobile device across accommodation, transport, dining, shopping and more. This eliminates the need to carry physical cards, reducing stress of card loss/theft, replacement hassles or need for emergency cash.

As per the company, the contactless Tap-and-Pay/online feature is available across Thomas Cook’s suite of prepaid forex cards—Borderless Travel, One Currency, Study Buddy and EnterpriseFX— offering both an additional layer of security via tokenization and extensive access at more than 270 million Mastercard merchant locations.

Customers merely need to add their Thomas Cook forex cards to Google Pay for payment experience.

Deepesh Varma, Executive Vice President - Foreign Exchange, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “This collaboration combines the domain expertise of Thomas Cook (foreign exchange), the tech prowess of Google Pay and Mastercard’s global payment network. We have built a payment ecosystem that perfectly aligns with India’s new-age traveller seeking frictionless experiences across the world.”