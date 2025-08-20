Tata Mumbai Marathon 2026: Registration begins

Tata Mumbai Marathon returns with its 21st edition to celebrate the unstoppable ‘Mumbai Spirit’.

Promoters Procam International announced that registrations for the 21st edition on its website. A World Athletics Gold Label race with a prize fund of USD 389,524, the event will flag off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus on Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Adrian Terron, head – brand & marketing, Tata Sons, said “The Tata Mumbai Marathon stands as a powerful symbol of resilience, unity, and progress. It has grown beyond a sporting event into a movement that energizes the city and inspires citizens across India and globally to embrace the spirit of participation and perseverance. We are proud to continue supporting this remarkable initiative that reflects the values we uphold at the Tata Group.”

Ujjwal Mathur, president, India Business & Strategic Accounts – Growth Markets, TCS said, “TMM is a proud reflection of the Tata legacy—championing resilience, unity, and a commitment to advancing communities. As a partner to several renowned marathons, Tata Consultancy Services has observed firsthand how such events inspire human spirit, strengthen local economies and foster civic pride. The dedication and perseverance demonstrated by runners each year inspire TCS to further its efforts. Each year, TMM becomes a stage for important societal conversations—from environmental sustainability to gender equality, education and healthcare access. It is this unique combination of personal achievement, community impact and purpose-driven action that makes TMM an overall success.”

Shreepad Shende, head, Business Excellence, IDFC FIRST Bank said, “IDFC FIRST Bank is delighted to continue its partnership with the TATA Mumbai Marathon for yet another year. TATA Mumbai Marathon truly reflects the spirit of Mumbai and resonates perfectly with our core philosophy of ‘Social Good’. At IDFC FIRST Bank, we celebrate every runner who chooses a healthier lifestyle and look forward to this iconic event that unites people from all walks of life.”

TMM Debutants: Runners attempting the Full Marathon for the very first time will be recognised as TMM Debutants. These participants will receive a specially designed bib marked ‘My First 42.195 KM’; a badge of honour celebrating the courage it takes to begin.

Home Run Squad: Families running together across any of the race categories will be honoured as part of the Home Run Squad. This initiative includes an exclusive digital photo frame capturing their shared finish-line moment - a tribute to collective achievement and togetherness.