Info Edge's CFO Chintan Thakkar steps down

Chintan Thakkar, who led Info Edge as the chief financial officer and whole time director, has expressed his desire to resign from the employment of the company. He will serve out his notice period of three months.

Thakkar served the company for close to 12 years.

In addition he contributed significantly in the areas of, strategic investing, capital market including fund raise, M&A, helping and guiding the venture investing team, start-up portfolio management, risk management, treasury management, tax and above all in corporate governance, stated the company in its statement.

Thakkar goes on to join as Group CEO of IAN Group and Senior Managing Partner of IAN Alpha Fund.

Kapil Kapoor, chairman, Info Edge said, “As Chairman I found Chintan’s advice and insights both in Finance and in several areas beyond Finance to be extremely valuable. His tangible and intangible contributions to the Company have been huge."

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, founder and vice chairman, Info Edge said, “One of the jobs of a good CFO is to save the founder from himself. Chintan did an admirable job of that apart from doing the regular job of the CFO. I shall miss the conversations and the counsel. He shall remain a friend and a trusted advisor."

Hitesh Oberoi, managing director, CEO and po-promoter, Info Edge said, “While I appreciate Chintan’s desire to move from an operating finance role to a venture investing role his departure will leave a void in the Company that will be hard to fill. Chintan was not just a finance professional but also a key member of the leadership team at Info Edge. I really enjoyed working with him and he made an immense contribution to the Company over the last decade.”

Ambarish Raghuvanshi will join as interim CFO of the company at the end of Chintan’s notice period. Raghuvanshi has been a co-promoter of Info Edge and served as its Whole-time Director and CFO from 2001 till 2014.