Tata Motors re-enters South Africa's passenger car market after six years

India's Tata Motors has re-entered South Africa's passenger vehicle market after a six-year hiatus, unveiling four new models to tap into the growing demand for affordable cars, Reuters reported.
The automaker launched three ranges of sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and an entry-level compact hatchback, signalling its ambition to challenge the rising dominance of Chinese automakers in the region.
On Tuesday, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMVP) announced the rollout of the Punch compact SUV, the Curvv coupe-inspired SUV, the Tiago hatchback, and its flagship premium SUV Harrier. All four combustion engine models will hit showrooms in September, the report added.
The move comes at a time when global automakers are expanding their portfolios in South Africa, where consumer demand for budget-friendly cars is rising.
According to the report, analysts note that the shift underscores growing dependence on low-cost imports from countries like India and China - raising questions about the future of domestic car manufacturing.
Tata's comeback puts it directly against aggressive Chinese entrants such as Chery Group, BYD, Beijing Automotive, and Great Wall Motors (GVM), which have been gaining traction with competitively priced vehicles and varied powertrain options.
Tata last sold passenger cars in South Africa in 2019, with models like the Indica hatchback that won customers on price but often lost out to rivals on performance and perception. The company, however, maintained its stronghold in the commercial vehicle segment during its absence from the passenger car market, the report added.
Looking ahead, Tata plans to expand its portfolio in South Africa by introducing the Nexon and Sierra SUVs in the second phase of its re-entry.
The brand is currently operating through 40 dealerships nationwide, with plans to grow its network to 60 outlets by 2026, the report added.