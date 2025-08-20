Ipsos appoints Jean-Laurent Poitou as CEO

The Board of Directors of Ipsos decided to appoint Jean-Laurent Poitou as the new chief executive officer, replacing Ben Page, whose term of office will end on 15 September. He will assume his new role on September 15. Ben Page will remain CEO until that date.

Poitou is an engineer and a graduate of the École Polytechnique. He is familiar with emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, and especially with methods that facilitate their implementation within businesses. He spent more than 30 years at Accenture, in Europe as well as in the United States and Asia, where he held senior international management positions.

For the past four years, he has led the “Digital and Technology Services” practice at Alvarez & Marsal across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. In these two professional services companies, Poitou has supported numerous companies in their digital transformation, technological modernisation, and artificial intelligence initiatives.

Page said, “Having spent 38 years at Ipsos, joining MORI (now Ipsos UK) as a trainee, and later spending many years as CEO of the UK and Ireland business, and since 2021, Global CEO of Ipsos, now is a good time to hand over the reins at the age of 60. I am so proud of what we have achieved at Ipsos over the last few decades. In very few other businesses would you travel the world, work with Presidents and Prime Ministers, and with some of the world’s largest companies and make lifelong friendships with so many clients and colleagues.”

Poitou declared, “I am delighted and determined to lead Ipsos into the next chapter of its growth as the company approaches fifty years of exceptional market leadership, global expansion and service diversification through acquisitions and innovation. I will draw on my experience in growth and innovation in Europe, Asia-Pacific and worldwide within major professional services firms to accelerate Ipsos’ development. I know that Ipsos’ reputation with its clients, the quality and commitment of its teams, and the existing initiatives leveraging artificial intelligence and technology for competitive advantage are strong foundations on which we can build to transform the company. We will build for our clients an increasingly differentiated market and opinion research company, powered by science, technology, artificial intelligence, while remaining true to the values that have made Ipsos’ success.”

