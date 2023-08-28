comScore

How it Works

CNN-News18 No.1 for over a year with 35.3% market share

In the 15+ TG (considered as the core segment by advertisers for media planning), CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6 percent market share.

By  Storyboard18Aug 28, 2023 11:10 AM
CNN-News18 No.1 for over a year with 35.3% market share
On the digital front, CNN-News18 has captured a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now which had 795 million views. On Facebook too, CNN-News18 had 787 million views, as compared to 731 million views of Times Now. (Image source: YouTube)

CNN-News18 has maintained its leadership position in the English TV news genre with an average viewership share of over 35% for more than a year now.

As per the data issued by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3 percent market share, which is significantly higher than that of Times Now, Republic TV and others.

With 23.5 percent market share, Times Now is at number three behind Republic TV, which presently has 29.6 percent share.

In the 15+ TG (considered as the core segment by advertisers for media planning), CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6 percent market share.

With 22.5 percent market share, Times Now is at number three. Republic TV has captured the second spot with 30.4 percent share.

Commenting on the long-standing leadership of CNN-News18, Avinash Kaul, chief executive officer (Broadcast), Network18 Group said, “The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15+ or 2+ TG indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers.”

On the digital front, CNN-News18 has captured a whopping 1.4 billion views on YouTube, surpassing Times Now which had 795 million views. On Facebook too, CNN-News18 had 787 million views, as compared to 731 million views of Times Now.


Tags
First Published on Aug 28, 2023 11:10 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail IPO date to new launches and acquisitions, here are key things to track

Reliance AGM: Reliance Retail IPO date to new launches and acquisitions, here are key things to track

How it Works

AI and tech poised to revolutionize India's creator economy

AI and tech poised to revolutionize India's creator economy

How it Works

Fact-check: Is Reynolds really discontinuing its iconic 045 ball pen?

Fact-check: Is Reynolds really discontinuing its iconic 045 ball pen?

How it Works

Goenkas move SAT against SEBI's confirmatory order

Goenkas move SAT against SEBI's confirmatory order

How it Works

Explained: Trademark infringement in Google Ads, keywords and policies

Explained: Trademark infringement in Google Ads, keywords and policies

How it Works

Akshay Kumar leads celebrity endorsements in H1 2023 with 31 hours daily visibility: TAM

Akshay Kumar leads celebrity endorsements in H1 2023 with 31 hours daily visibility: TAM

How it Works

Talent is basic. Most people will have it; Prathap Suthan on the secret to lasting long in ad business

Talent is basic. Most people will have it; Prathap Suthan on the secret to lasting long in ad business