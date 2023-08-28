CNN-News18 No.1 for over a year with 35.3% market share

CNN-News18 has maintained its leadership position in the English TV news genre with an average viewership share of over 35% for more than a year now.

As per the data issued by viewership measurement agency BARC India, CNN-News18 has captured 35.3 percent market share, which is significantly higher than that of Times Now, Republic TV and others.

With 23.5 percent market share, Times Now is at number three behind Republic TV, which presently has 29.6 percent share.

In the 15+ TG (considered as the core segment by advertisers for media planning), CNN-News18 has maintained its top position by capturing 34.6 percent market share.

With 22.5 percent market share, Times Now is at number three. Republic TV has captured the second spot with 30.4 percent share.

Commenting on the long-standing leadership of CNN-News18, Avinash Kaul, chief executive officer (Broadcast), Network18 Group said, “The continued dominance of CNN-News18 in the robust All India 15+ or 2+ TG indicates the strength of the brand and the value it delivers to its advertisers. By convenient slicing and dicing of viewership data on thin slivers, the competition cannot mislead advertisers.”