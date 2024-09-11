EU court upholds €2.42 billion fine against Google

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL.O), has lost its appeal against a €2.42 billion fine imposed by the EU for anti-competitive practices. This is one of three significant fines levied on the company in the past decade.
In 2017, the European Commission fined Google for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals. A lower tribunal upheld the EU's decision in 2021, prompting Google to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.
The CJEU judges ruled that EU law prohibits dominant companies from engaging in conduct that hinders competition and harms individual undertakings and consumers. Google has now accrued €8.25 billion in EU antitrust fines. It is also facing EU charges that could force it to sell part of its adtech business.