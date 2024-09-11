            

      EU court upholds €2.42 billion fine against Google

      Google has now accrued €8.25 billion in EU antitrust fines.

      By  Storyboard18Sep 11, 2024 1:15 PM
      EU court upholds €2.42 billion fine against Google
      This is one of three significant fines levied on the company in the past decade. (Representative Image: via Unsplash)

      Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet (GOOGL.O), has lost its appeal against a €2.42 billion fine imposed by the EU for anti-competitive practices. This is one of three significant fines levied on the company in the past decade.

      In 2017, the European Commission fined Google for using its own price comparison shopping service to gain an unfair advantage over smaller European rivals. A lower tribunal upheld the EU's decision in 2021, prompting Google to appeal to the Court of Justice of the European Union.

      The CJEU judges ruled that EU law prohibits dominant companies from engaging in conduct that hinders competition and harms individual undertakings and consumers. Google has now accrued €8.25 billion in EU antitrust fines. It is also facing EU charges that could force it to sell part of its adtech business.


      Tags
      First Published on Sep 11, 2024 12:07 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Nazara acquires 15.86% stake in Indian esports platform STAN for Rs 18.4 cr

      Nazara acquires 15.86% stake in Indian esports platform STAN for Rs 18.4 cr

      How it Works

      India’s OTT showdown: Regional titans challenge global giants

      India’s OTT showdown: Regional titans challenge global giants

      How it Works

      ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

      ANI files case against Netflix for using copyright content in IC 814 web series

      How it Works

      Non-metros close gap, 55% of prestige beauty brands’ sales from non-metros: Nykaa

      Non-metros close gap, 55% of prestige beauty brands’ sales from non-metros: Nykaa

      How it Works

      Marico diversifies portfolio, reduces dependence on Bangladesh amid political turmoil

      Marico diversifies portfolio, reduces dependence on Bangladesh amid political turmoil

      How it Works

      Carrefour set to re-enter India market with franchise partnership

      Carrefour set to re-enter India market with franchise partnership

      How it Works

      India fastest growing BPC market globally; to reach $34 billion by 2028: Nykaa Beauty Trends Report

      India fastest growing BPC market globally; to reach $34 billion by 2028: Nykaa Beauty Trends Report