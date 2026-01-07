Jemimah Rodrigues joins women-focused helmet brand Tvarra as investor partner

Indian women’s cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has joined Tvarra, a helmet brand designed exclusively for women, as an investor partner in a long-term, equity-led association, the company said on Wednesday.

Rodrigues, who gained wide recognition following India’s historic ICC Women’s World Cup win last year, will play an active role in shaping Tvarra’s long-term vision, advocating responsible riding, and strengthening conversations around women’s safety and mobility.

“As an investor partner, Jemimah will be involved beyond brand endorsement, contributing to strategic decision-making and championing the idea of women taking charge of both safety and ambition,” the company said.

“Sport teaches you preparation, consistency and belief. Everyday life teaches women the same things,” Rodrigues said. “Mobility builds confidence. Safety builds courage. Tvarra is building both, and that’s why this partnership feels personal to me.”

Founded to address gaps in safety gear for women riders, Tvarra designs helmets that account for women’s head sizes, weight distribution, hair, earrings and daily urban commuting needs, without compromising on protection. The helmets are ISI-certified for Indian roads and DOT-certified, meeting global safety standards.

The brand currently operates across more than 600 cities through online channels and is preparing to expand into offline retail as part of its 2026 growth roadmap.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 1:56 PM