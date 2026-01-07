Viral job ad sparks outrage over five-round hiring process for Rs.2.4 LPA role

As per the listing, confirmed employees would earn between Rs.2.4 lakh and Rs.3 lakh per annum.

A job advertisement offering an annual salary of between Rs. 2.4 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh has gone viral on social media for outlining what users described as an excessive and gruelling hiring process for a relatively low-paying role.

X user Sarabjeet Singh shared a screenshot of the advertisement and highlighted what he described as the audacity of companies, pointing to the number of steps candidates were required to complete for the position.

According to the screenshot shared online, the hiring process begins with a virtual test assignment. Candidates who clear the assignment are then required to participate in an in-person group discussion, a step that is generally considered standard in many recruitment processes.

However, candidates who qualify at the group discussion stage are subsequently required to appear for three separate technical interviews. The post clarified that all interview rounds are to be conducted face-to-face, extending the total selection process to five stages.

The advertisement further stated that candidates who successfully clear all rounds would be offered a stipend of Rs.12,000 per month during the probation period. After completing probation, salaries would be revised upwards, though only marginally.

As per the listing, confirmed employees would earn between Rs. 2.4 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh per annum, translating to an in-hand salary of less than Rs.25,000 per month. In addition, employees would be required to sign a service agreement, commonly referred to as a bond, committing them to the company for 2.5 years.

The post triggered widespread backlash online. Several users said that while multiple interview rounds are common for senior or specialised roles, applying such a process to a low-paying entry-level position was unreasonable. One user said the requirement of three technical interviews for a Rs.2.4 LPA role was excessive, while another flagged the mandatory service agreement as a major red flag. Others went further, describing the hiring terms as exploitative and symptomatic of deeper problems in corporate hiring practices.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 4:38 PM