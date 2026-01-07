WPP Media retains Reckitt India's integrated media mandate

The expanded mandate now includes e-commerce and quick commerce, ensuring Reckitt’s brands are consistently optimised for performance across India’s leading digital platforms. This covers Reckitt’s entire Indian portfolio, including flagship brands such as Dettol, Harpic, Durex, Finish, Lysol, and Veet.

WPP Media has retained the integrated media mandate for Reckitt India, while also strengthening its partnership with the addition of the e-commerce Media mandate. The expanded scope builds on a relationship that began in 2023 and underscores WPP Media’s role as Reckitt’s long-term strategic partner across brand building, media effectiveness, and digital growth in India.

Under the renewed mandate, Wavemaker will continue to lead Reckitt’s media strategy, planning, and buying, while also spearheading the newly awarded e-commerce mandate. The combined remit brings together mainline media, digital, and commerce capabilities under a single, integrated operating model.

Further strengthening the partnership, WPP Media has also been appointed by Reckitt to manage media planning and buying across 21 European markets globally, effective 1 January 2026, reflecting the network’s growing role in Reckitt’s global media transformation.

As part of the expanded engagement in India, WPP Media will deploy a team of commerce specialists embedded within Reckitt’s e-commerce operations. The team will work across the funnel - from commerce media strategy and execution to analytics and performance optimisation.

“As a business, our expectation from our media partner goes beyond efficiency, it is about accountability for growth. WPP Media has demonstrated the ability to deliver consistency on core media while bringing sharper execution and rigour into e-commerce, a channel that is increasingly material to our topline. This expanded partnership gives us confidence that our brands are being built for the long term, while also winning at the digital shelf every day,” said, Gaurav Jain, executive vice president, South Asia, Reckitt.

Ajay Gupte, president, client solutions, WPP Media South Asia said, “The renewal and expansion of our partnership with Reckitt is a strong reflection of the trust we’ve built through consistent delivery and shared ambition. As media and commerce continue to converge, our focus is on creating integrated strategies that balance brand-building with performance, scale with precision, and creativity with data. This expanded mandate enables us to deliver more connected, impactful consumer experiences and drive sustainable business growth for Reckitt in India and beyond.”

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 11:42 AM