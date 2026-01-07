Today in AI | Nvidia's Jensen Huang calls robots 'AI Immigrants' | How to stop Grok from using your X data and photos

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang calls robots 'AI immigrants', says robots will create jobs

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has described robots as AI immigrants, arguing that automation could help address a severe global labour shortage that is constraining manufacturing, according to a report by AFP.

Explained: How much AI and ML engineers are expected to earn in India by 2026

India’s artificial intelligence and machine learning sector is witnessing rapid expansion, with salary projections for 2026 indicating strong earning potential across experience levels, as demand for skilled professionals continues to accelerate.

How to stop Grok from using your X data and photos for content generation, check out the steps here

Elon Musk-owned AI chatbot Grok has repeatedly come under scrutiny over how it generates content and uses user data, particularly amid recent debates around AI-generated images and personalisation.

Netizens fume as AI-generated music dominates YouTube Music suggestions

Artificial intelligence-generated content is rapidly spreading across digital platforms, and its latest intrusion into YouTube Music recommendations has left many users frustrated, including paying subscribers.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 5:46 PM