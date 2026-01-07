Kalyan Jewellers shares rise after company signals strong Q3 growth

Kalyan Jewellers on Wednesday said its consolidated revenue rose about 42% year-on-year in the third quarter of FY26, aided by strong festive demand and steady consumer traction despite volatility in gold prices.

In a stock exchange filing ahead of its quarterly earnings announcement, the jewellery retailer said demand remained resilient even after Diwali. “Demand during the period after Diwali also continued to remain robust despite volatility in gold prices,” the company said.

Same-store sales growth (SSSG) during the quarter stood at approximately 27%, underscoring sustained momentum across its existing store network.

International operations also delivered a strong performance, with revenue growth of about 36% year-on-year in Q3 FY26. The Middle East market grew around 28% compared with the same period last year, driven largely by same-store sales growth. International markets contributed roughly 11% to consolidated revenue during the quarter.

Kalyan Jewellers’ digital-first jewellery platform, Candere, recorded a sharp revenue increase of around 147% in the quarter, reflecting growing traction in online-led jewellery purchases.

During the quarter, the company expanded its retail footprint by opening 21 Kalyan showrooms in India, one showroom in the United Kingdom and 14 Candere stores in India.

As of December 31, 2025, Kalyan Jewellers operated a total of 469 showrooms across India and international markets. This included 318 Kalyan stores in India, 38 in the Middle East, two in the United States, one in the United Kingdom and 110 Candere outlets.

Shares of Kalyan Jewellers were trading 3.86 per cent higher at Rs 519.90 apiece on the Bombay Stock Exchange at around noon on Wednesday.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 12:13 PM