Broadcasting at policy crossroads amid revenue pressure: TRAI data shows | TRAI flags transition challenges, pushes for policy reset

Broadcasting sector at a policy crossroads as revenue pressures persist, TRAI data shows

India’s broadcasting sector is entering a critical policy phase as revenue pressures on television deepen even while the sector continues to expand in scale and regulatory oversight intensifies. A comparison of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India’s (TRAI) Annual Reports for FY24 and FY25 suggests that regulatory intervention, rather than market momentum, is now central to the sector’s future trajectory.

TRAI flags transition challenges for broadcasting sector, pushes for policy reset

During FY25, TRAI submitted multiple recommendations to the government covering broadcasting policy, service authorisation, digital radio and platform regulation; however, the Annual Report does not record acceptance or implementation of these recommendations during the year.

Prashant Peres takes charge of Mars Snacking India, to lead combined Mars–Kellanova business

Prashant Peres has assumed charge as General Manager of Mars Snacking India, leading the combined Mars and Kellanova businesses as the company looks to drive category growth and organisational integration in a highly competitive market.

Usha Bhandarkar, pioneering ad veteran and creator of Lalitaji, passes away

Usha Bhandarkar, former Group Creative Director at Lintas and a trailblazer in Indian advertising, has passed away. Celebrated for her impactful work with Unilever brands and for mentoring generations of brand managers, Bhandarkar leaves behind a legacy that shaped the way Indian FMCG advertising was created and perceived.

Bhandarkar is credited with introducing strong female protagonists in Indian advertising, most notably Lalitaji, a character that became iconic in Indian pop culture. Contrary to popular belief that Lalitaji was inspired by Alyque Padamsee’s mother, a veteran ad professional told Storyboard18 in 2022 that the character was Bhandarkar’s creation—a modern housewife reflecting the values of middle-class women.

WPP Media retains Reckitt India's integrated media mandate

WPP Media has retained the integrated media mandate for Reckitt India, while also strengthening its partnership with the addition of the e-commerce Media mandate. The expanded scope builds on a relationship that began in 2023 and underscores WPP Media’s role as Reckitt’s long-term strategic partner across brand building, media effectiveness, and digital growth in India.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 4:59 PM