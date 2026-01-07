How to stop Grok from using your X data and photos for content generation, check out the steps here

Disabling personalisation allows users to retain access to Grok’s core features while exercising clearer control over how their data and photos are used.

Elon Musk-owned AI chatbot Grok has repeatedly come under scrutiny over how it generates content and uses user data, particularly amid recent debates around AI-generated images and personalisation. As privacy concerns grow, users are increasingly seeking greater control over how their social media activity feeds into AI tools. Grok allows users to manage how data from X, formerly Twitter, is used to personalise responses, offering an option to limit or disable such usage through its settings.

By default, Grok uses data linked to a user’s X account to personalise responses. This includes publicly visible profile details, account settings, preferences and posts. While this is intended to make interactions more relevant, some users may prefer neutral outputs or may not want their social activity influencing AI-generated content.

Where to find data controls in Grok

To manage how data is used, users need to access the settings panel within Grok. This can be done by opening Grok on a browser, clicking on the profile icon, selecting Settings from the menu and navigating to Data Controls. This section lists all options related to data usage, storage and personalisation.

How to disable X-based personalisation

Under the Data Controls section, users can locate the option titled Personalize Grok using X. This setting enables Grok to use X account data to personalise responses and recommendations. To stop this:

Go to Settings in Grok.

Click on Data Controls from the left panel

Find Personalize Grok using X.

Toggle the switch off to disable it.

Once this option is turned off, Grok will no longer use X profile data, account information, location, settings, preferences or viewable posts to personalise responses.

Review related personalisation settings

In the same Data Controls section, users may also find the option Personalize Grok with your conversation history. This allows the chatbot to remember details from past interactions to tailor responses. Users seeking additional privacy can disable this setting as well. Private chats are not stored, and individual conversations can be deleted manually.

What happens after disabling X data usage

After X-based personalisation is disabled, Grok continues to function normally, but responses rely more on general prompts rather than social data. Users can revisit the Data Controls section at any time to re-enable the setting or review other options, including chat link sharing, storage usage, exporting account data or clearing the local cache.

Disabling personalisation allows users to retain access to Grok’s core features while exercising clearer control over how their data and photos are used.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 9:32 AM