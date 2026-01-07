Netizens fume as AI-generated music dominates YouTube Music suggestions

Some users also pointed out that the issue was not confined to YouTube Music and that AI-generated music was increasingly appearing on other streaming platforms.

Artificial intelligence-generated content is rapidly spreading across digital platforms, and its latest intrusion into YouTube Music recommendations has left many users frustrated, including paying subscribers.

Several users on Reddit and other online forums have reported that their YouTube Music feeds are increasingly filled with AI-generated tracks. According to these users, standard recommendation controls such as selecting not interested or disliking a song have had little to no impact on curbing the appearance of such content.

One Reddit user stated that upon opening YouTube Music, six out of ten new recommendations were AI-generated tracks and that previously, auto-generated playlists were also heavily populated with similar content. The user added that using not interested or disliking options only affected individual songs and not the associated accounts, making the recommendations ineffective at a broader level.

Other users in the discussion said they were experiencing similar issues, noting that the problem appeared particularly prevalent on YouTube Music. One user informed that while listening to R&B, a large number of AI-generated tracks were being recommended and that disliking songs did not prevent the same AI-linked accounts from reappearing. The user added that there should be an option to block such accounts entirely.

Another user criticised YouTube for what they described as complicity, stating that both the content and the platform’s handling of it were unacceptable.

Some users also pointed out that the issue was not confined to YouTube Music and that AI-generated music was increasingly appearing on other streaming platforms, including Spotify and Amazon Music.

With AI tools enabling users to generate music within seconds, distinguishing between human-created and AI-generated tracks is becoming increasingly difficult. While some listeners struggle to identify the difference, others say they can quickly tell when a track has not been made by a human. Multiple Reddit threads suggest the issue is widespread rather than isolated, raising questions about whether YouTube will need to introduce stronger controls to prevent AI-generated content from disrupting users’ listening experiences.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 12:06 PM