Explained: How much AI and ML engineers are expected to earn in India by 2026

India’s artificial intelligence and machine learning sector is witnessing rapid expansion, with salary projections for 2026 indicating strong earning potential across experience levels, as demand for skilled professionals continues to accelerate.

Industry analysis by TestLeaf has projected that the AI and machine learning ecosystem in India will support more than one million job roles by 2026, driven by market growth of over 40% year-on-year. The report stated that salaries in the sector are expected to rise by 15–20% annually, enabling professionals to progress from entry-level packages of around Rs. 7 lakh per annum to Rs. 30 lakh per annum or more within five years. Compensation at higher levels is often supplemented by performance bonuses and equity stock options, according to the analysis.

Salary structures vary sharply based on experience. Freshers with zero to two years of experience typically earn between Rs. 6–9 lakh per annum as AI engineers and Rs. 5–8 lakh per annum as machine learning engineers. These professionals are commonly hired into roles such as AI or ML associates and junior engineers, TestLeaf informed.

At the mid-level, covering three to six years of experience, salaries rise to between Rs. 10–20 lakh per annum. AI engineers in this bracket earn an average of Rs. 12–20 lakh per annum, while machine learning engineers earn Rs. 10–18 lakh per annum. Typical roles at this stage include machine learning developers, AI engineers and data scientists, according to the report.

Senior professionals with seven or more years of experience command the highest compensation, with salaries ranging from Rs. 20–45 lakh per annum or more. AI engineers at this level earn between Rs. 25–45 lakh per annum and above, while machine learning engineers earn Rs. 20–40 lakh per annum or higher. Leadership and specialist roles such as lead AI engineer, MLOps architect and AI consultant dominate this segment. TestLeaf added that senior professionals working in global remote roles may see compensation equivalent to Rs. 60–80 lakh per annum.

Location continues to play a critical role in pay determination, with major technology hubs offering the highest salary bands. Bengaluru leads the market with mid-to-senior level salaries ranging from Rs. 15–40 lakh per annum, while Delhi NCR follows with average compensation between Rs. 10–28 lakh per annum, according to industry data.

Several factors are contributing to higher salary premiums in the sector. Skills-based differentiation remains key, with proficiency in tools such as Python, TensorFlow, PyTorch and LangChain adding a 20–30% premium. Expertise in generative AI and large language models can increase pay by up to 35%, while MLOps capabilities contribute an additional 20%, the analysis stated.

Industry alignment also influences compensation, with roles in fintech and healthcare paying up to 1.5 times more than traditional service-based companies. Company type further impacts pay structures, as multinational corporations tend to offer structured bonuses, while startups provide more aggressive employee stock ownership plans. Additional salary boosts are driven by certifications, strong project portfolios and upskilling in niche areas such as AI-driven testing, TestLeaf said.

With rising demand, expanding applications and sustained salary growth, 2026 is shaping up to be a breakout year for AI and machine learning engineers in India, as opportunities and compensation continue to scale rapidly across the talent spectrum.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 5:18 PM