Eternal receives Rs 3.7 crore GST demand order, to file appeal

Earlier this week, Eternal Ltd's delivery worker unions called for nationwide strikes on December 25 and December 31, demanding minimum earnings guarantees, social security benefits, greater transparency in pay structures and relief from what they described as unsafe delivery pressure.

Eternal, the parent company of food delivery platform Zomato and quick-commerce firm Blinkit, has received a goods and services tax (GST) demand order amounting to Rs 3.69 crore, including interest and penalty, for the period between April 2019 and March 2020.

The order was issued by the Additional Commissioner of State Tax (Appeals), West Bengal, the company said in a regulatory filing late on Tuesday. The demand relates to the alleged short payment of output tax, along with applicable interest and penalties.

According to the filing, the order confirms a GST demand of Rs 1.92 crore, interest of Rs 1.58 crore and a penalty of Rs 19.24 lakh. Eternal said it believes it has a strong case on merits and intends to file an appeal before the appropriate authority.

The tax notice comes at a time when Zomato’s labour practices have drawn renewed scrutiny. Chief executive Deepinder Goyal has faced criticism over the earnings and working conditions of delivery partners, particularly amid growing pressure linked to ultra-fast delivery promises.

In response, Goyal released a fact sheet outlining the income structure of Zomato’s delivery partners. He said that in 2025, the average earnings per hour, excluding tips, stood at Rs 102, up from Rs 92 a year earlier.

Goyal added that if a delivery partner were to work 10 hours a day for 26 days a month, gross monthly earnings would amount to around Rs 26,500. After accounting for fuel and maintenance costs of roughly 20%, net earnings would be about Rs 21,000 per month.

He also said delivery partners receive 100% of customer tips, with the average tip per hour rising to Rs 2.6 in 2025 from Rs 2.4 in 2024. Addressing concerns around overwork, Goyal noted that the average delivery partner worked 38 days in the year and about seven hours per working day.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 5:04 PM