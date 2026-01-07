What is ‘Bhajan Clubbing’? The Gen Z trend mixing devotion with nightlife

A new nightlife-adjacent trend is drawing attention across Indian cities, where devotional music is being performed in environments more commonly associated with concerts and clubs. Known as bhajan clubbing, the format combines religious chants with high-volume sound systems, electronic beats and stage lighting, bringing spirituality into public entertainment venues and triggering debate over how devotion is being reinterpreted by younger audiences.

What is bhajan clubbing?

Bhajan clubbing refers to organised events where devotional songs dedicated to Hindu deities such as Krishna, Shiva and Lord Rama are performed using contemporary musical arrangements. The performances feature western instruments, fast-paced rhythms and lighting effects typically seen at music festivals, encouraging crowds to dance and chant along.

Where did it emerge, and where is it spreading?

The trend gained visibility in Ahmedabad and has since appeared in cities including Bengaluru and Delhi. These events are held in concert halls, stadiums, open grounds and large venues, rather than temples or religious halls, allowing for large audiences and amplified performances.

Also read: Over half of popular food, supplement products miss top ratings in lab tests

Why is Gen Z participating?

For many young attendees, bhajan clubbing offers an alternative social space that avoids alcohol while retaining the energy of nightlife. Gen Z has increasingly sought community-driven formats that blend identity, expression and shared experiences, and these gatherings appear to meet that demand.

The format is often referred to as a ‘sobre rave’, reflecting a broader shift toward alcohol-free social events among younger audiences.

How does this differ from traditional devotional settings?

Traditional bhajans are typically slow-paced and centred on prayer or reflection. Bhajan clubbing, by contrast, emphasises participation, movement and spectacle. While loud music and lighting are common in religious processions, the club-style staging marks a clear shift in context and intent.

What are attendees saying?

In a video shared by BBC Hindi, attendees described the events as immersive and accessible, saying the format allowed them to engage with spirituality without strict expectations around dress or conduct. Some framed it as an attempt to connect younger audiences with devotional traditions in contemporary settings.

Also read: Hundred Million Jobs mission unveiled to tackle India’s employment challenge

Why has it sparked debate online?

Social media responses have been divided. Supporters view bhajan clubbing as a modern expression of faith and compare it to the popularity of sufi music nights. Critics, however, argue that performing devotional chants in disco-style environments dilutes religious practice and reflects social media-driven performativity.

What does the trend indicate?

The rise of bhajan clubbing highlights a broader shift in how faith, culture and leisure intersect for younger Indians. Whether seen as adaptation or distortion, the trend underscores ongoing negotiations over who defines religious expression and where devotion belongs in public life.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 6:33 PM