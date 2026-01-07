Middle-class taxpayers voice anger over lack of safety net after viral post

A social media post describing the financial and medical crisis faced by a salaried professional has reignited a broader debate on India’s social security system and whether middle-class taxpayers are left without meaningful state support during personal emergencies.

The discussion was sparked after Anuradha Tiwari shared the story of her neighbour, Raghu, on X. According to her post, Raghu recently lost his job at a multinational company, suffered a cardiac arrest, and is recovering in hospital. His wife is on dialysis, their children are still in school, and he is unlikely to return to work in the near term. Despite having paid what Tiwari described as “40–50% taxes his entire life,” she said, “not a single govt agency is helping him now.”

My neighbor, Raghu



> lost his job at an MNC

> suffered cardiac arrest

> recovering in hospital

> kids in school, wife on dialysis

> won’t be able to work for a while

> paid 40-50% taxes his entire life



Not a single govt agency is helping him now.



Worst country to pay taxes. — Anuradha Tiwari (@talk2anuradha) January 7, 2026

The post quickly drew widespread attention, with responses reflecting sharply divided views on the role of the state, taxation, and personal responsibility.

Some users pushed back against the idea that India is uniquely harsh on taxpayers, arguing that global comparisons are more complex. One response noted that there are “many countries worse and many countries better than India,” adding that access to multinational jobs itself is limited in most developing economies outside India and the developed world.

Others questioned what form government support should realistically take in such situations. “How is the government supposed to help in this situation?” one comment asked, reflecting a view that welfare systems cannot be expected to cover every individual crisis.

However, a large number of responses echoed the frustration expressed in the original post, particularly around eligibility for public healthcare schemes. One widely shared comment argued that people like Raghu, despite paying taxes, are excluded from Ayushman Bharat, while beneficiaries are selected primarily on income and population metrics. “If the government can extend this scheme to crores of people, why not include taxpayers as well?” the user asked.

Several commenters framed the issue as a deeper structural problem rather than an isolated case. “You pay taxes your entire lifetime and still get nothing meaningful in return,” one response read, adding that India’s development story does not feel “inclusive” for the salaried middle class. Another bluntly summed up the sentiment: “Pay taxes like a developed country. Get services like a failed state.”

Together, the responses underline a long-simmering unease among salaried professionals who contribute a disproportionate share of direct taxes but often find themselves ineligible for welfare programmes designed for lower-income households. While policymakers have defended targeted schemes as necessary in a country with widespread poverty, the viral discussion has once again exposed the gap between contribution and coverage for India’s middle-income earners.

First Published on Jan 7, 2026 4:50 PM