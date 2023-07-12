Explained: What is fastvertising?

Today's consumers live in a hyper-active, hyper-social, and hyper-personalised world. Speed, creativity and personal branding have a profound impact on consumer behaviour. This is what ‘fastvertising’ thrives upon. It's a type of advertising that is swiftly developed and disseminated in response to present day occurrences or popular trends.

Personalities who popularised fastvertising

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds entered the field of entrepreneurship by acquiring premium spirits brand Aviation Gin. And, he went on to revolutionise the way the brand was advertised or marketed.

Reynolds infused his signature style of humour and self-awareness into the advertisements of Aviation Gin. Example: In one of the ads, Reynolds is seen making fun of traditional liquor commercials. This approach paid off, and the sales of the brand peaked.

There is no introduction needed for Elon Musk, who is now the Twitter mogul. Through his use of social media, Musk became a master of fastvertising. His unexpected on various topics including the announcement of purchasing Twitter have often resulted in a frenzy which has led to people anticipating what his next tweet would be.

One of the examples of fastvertising is when Musk launched Tesla Cybertruck. He made use of Twitter to provide updates and engage with potential customers. Within hours, there were retweets, likes and comments for a product that had not even hit the market.

Brands that optimised fastvertising

During Covid-19 in 2020, American exercise equipment and media company Peloton released a fastvertising campaign that featured people making use of its bikes to stay active during quarantine. This campaign saw widespread success as it got shared millions of times on social media, and helped frame a connection between the brand and its target audience.

In response to the 2020 presidential elections, beer brand Budweiser in 2021 came up with a fastvertising campaign where the brand created a series of videos. In the videos, people from all walks of life were seen coming together to celebrate democracy.

Tips for marketers

First, it is necessary to be well versed or be up-to-date with what is trending or happening around. This will indeed help in identifying opportunities which would become easier in creating campaigns of relevance to cater to the target audience. News websites, social media and industry publications are some of the resources businesses can make use of to stay up-to-date.

Second, the campaigns need to be creative and original in order to stand out among the crowd. In such cases, businesses should not use overused marketing tactics. Video editing software, stock photography and graphic design software are some of the tools that can be used to maintain originality and enhance creativity by businesses.

Third, social media is a powerful tool. The campaigns created should be shared by businesses with their target audience who in turn can share it with their own networks. Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are some of the platforms which can be used by businesses to share campaigns.

Fourth, it is very important to measure the effectiveness of the campaigns. This is in order to check whether they are successful or not. Here, businesses can use a variety of metrics like number of views, shares and clicks. They can also make use of surveys and polls to collect feedback from consumers.