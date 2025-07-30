Over 65,537 consumer complaints resolved by Consumer Affairs Ministry in 2025 so far

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs has resolved 65,537 consumer complaints so far in 2025, according to official data presented in the Lok Sabha on July 30. As of 2025, 78,031 new cases have already been filed.
This builds on an encouraging trend from previous years. In 2024, 158,321 cases were disposed (against 173,181 filed) of across consumer commissions, while the number stood at 185,779 in 2023 (against 174,284 filed) and 182,868 in 2022 (against 175,680 filed), often exceeding the number of new filings in those respective years.
Responding to a question raised by MPs including Pradeep Purohit and Alok Sharma, Minister of State for Consumer Affairs B.L. Verma noted that the government is continuously working to ensure timely disposal of consumer complaints.
To modernize and accelerate the resolution process, the ministry has relied heavily on the framework introduced by the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, which replaced the older 1986 legislation. Key reforms include:
- Online complaint filing from the place of residence or work, irrespective of where the transaction occurred.
- Video conferencing for hearings, reducing logistical delays.
- Deemed admissibility of cases if not decided within 21 days.
- Enhanced pecuniary jurisdiction and stricter rules around adjournments.
The Ministry has also launched a unified digital platform called e-Jagriti, which integrates multiple systems like e-Daakhil, OCMS, and CONFONET under one roof. Leveraging AI/ML tools, it offers a faceless, multilingual, role-based interface that allows consumers to file complaints seamlessly and track progress in real-time.
Video conferencing infrastructure has also been extended to 10 benches of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) and 35 benches of State Commissions, ensuring more accessible hearings for consumers even in remote areas.
While the backlog remains significant in some states, such as Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, which were specifically mentioned in the query, the government’s multi-pronged digital and legislative strategy appears to be improving the pace of justice.
With half the year still to go, the number of disposed cases in 2025 already suggests that the ministry is well on track to match or surpass last year’s totals.
In terms of states, so far in 2025, 9,104 cases were filed in Uttar Pradesh alone (7,554 resolved), followed by 8,239 in Gujarat (5,509 resolved), 7,245 in Maharashtra (4,940 resolved) and 6,690 in Haryana (4,532 resolved).