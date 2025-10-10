Centre allows Britannia, Apcos Naturals, and Medtronic to use old packaging inventories for three months

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has permitted three companies: Britannia Industries Ltd, Apcos Naturals Pvt Ltd, and India Medtronic Pvt Ltd to use their old packaging inventories for a period of three months under Rule 33 of the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, citing the genuineness of their respective cases.
According to orders issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs’ Weights and Measures Unit on October 9, 2025, the companies have been allowed to utilize existing packaging materials after making specific corrections as required by the rules.
Britannia Industries has been permitted to continue using its old stock after declaring the correct “Unit Sale Price” on the packages through stamping, stickers, or online printing. Apcos Naturals Pvt Ltd has been asked to update the “Name of Company”, while India Medtronic Pvt Ltd must declare the “Customer Care details” accurately on its packaging.
The ministry clarified that these permissions are valid for three months from the date of the order or until existing inventories are exhausted, whichever is earlier.
The orders, signed by Ashutosh Agarwal, Director (Legal Metrology), stress compliance with packaging and labeling norms to ensure transparency and protect consumer interests.