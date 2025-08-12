How Amazon-backed Anthropic will provide Claude AI to US govt agencies for just $1

Anthropic, the artificial intelligence company behind the Claude chatbot, is dramatically lowering the cost of entry for federal agencies. The company said on Tuesday it is offering Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government to all three branches of the U.S. government — including executive agencies, as well as the legislative and judicial branches — for just $1.

“Today we are removing barriers to government AI adoption by offering Claude for Enterprise and Claude for Government to all three branches of government, including federal civilian executive branch agencies, as well as legislative and judiciary branches of government, for $1,” the company said in a statement.

The move, Anthropic said, is aimed at ensuring federal workers can use advanced AI tools to “better serve the American people” without budgetary hurdles. “By removing cost barriers, we're enabling the government to access the same advanced AI that's already proving its value in the private sector,” the company said.

Anthropic has already seen its tools deployed in a variety of high-stakes settings. “Government partners are already using Claude to improve and accelerate their work, ranging from groundbreaking scientific breakthroughs to mission-critical national security operations, and we can’t wait for more partners to use Claude's capabilities to advance their missions,” the statement said.

How Agencies Can Access Claude

The offer builds on Anthropic’s recent partnership with the General Services Administration, which added Claude to the GSA procurement schedule last week. That change, the company said, streamlined the process for federal agencies to acquire the AI service.

The company is making available both Claude for Government — which supports FedRAMP High workloads for sensitive but unclassified work — and Claude for Enterprise. Agencies will have access to Anthropic’s latest “frontier models” and will receive continuous updates. Anthropic is also offering technical support to help agencies integrate AI into mission and productivity workflows, with the $1 package available for one year.

A Growing Federal Footprint

Claude’s government credentials are not new. The Department of Defense has selected the AI under an agreement with a $200 million ceiling to support its Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office. At Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, 10,000 scientists and researchers use Claude daily. The District of Columbia Department of Health has deployed it to help residents access health services in multiple languages.

Anthropic says Claude for Government meets the highest security requirements, including FedRAMP High certification. Through partnerships with AWS, Google Cloud and Palantir, agencies can run Claude in secure environments while maintaining full control over their data.

Looking Ahead

“This expanded access reflects our commitment to accelerating AI adoption across the federal government,” the company said. “We believe the U.S. public sector should have access to the most advanced AI capabilities to tackle complex challenges, from scientific research to constituent services.”