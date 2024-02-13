How retail media channels are boosting marketing initiatives: Publicis report

Publicis Commerce India today announced the launch of the inaugural Digital Growth Marketing Playbook. The playbook – in conjunction with Amazon Ads – outlines how advertisers can adopt a growth marketing approach, shifting from focus on isolated campaigns to looking at how marketing can contribute towards delivering overall business growth.

This playbook aims to present a marketer outlook towards growth marketing and provide directional steps that a brand can take when enabling growth marketing. It sheds light on the top-of-mind concerns among marketers, emphasizing short-to-mid-term growth, particularly in response to changing consumer preferences and behaviours. It identifies challenges such as increasing competitive intensity, technological disruptions, uncertain demand, and rising costs as key hurdles that marketers face.

Based on a survey among 100 senior marketers, the Digital Growth Marketing Playbook offers insights into marketers’ outlook on growth marketing and presents strategic steps for brands to adopt it successfully. The playbook features customized approaches across brands, recognizing the distinct challenges and opportunities each business cohort faces.

The playbook also looks at the digital advertising industry’s shift from customer engagement to customer experience, expanding the marketing funnel to include both conversion and retention, and why brands need to explore metrics beyond Return On Advertising Spends (ROAS), highlighting the significance of customer lifetime value, share of branded searches and new to brand customers.

The playbook identifies three primary levers for business growth:

Acquire New Customers: Reaching new audiences to expand market segment share in a sustained way by managing short and long-term growth and leveraging key events

Improve Share of Wallet: Offering new launches and driving growth through high-value added customers experiences

Increase Loyalty: Building strong brand loyalty and retaining customers is crucial for sustainable growth

These business growth levers translate into key growth marketing strategies which guide marketers on how to customise their approach, amend execution and measure success.

Retail media channels are increasingly popular in growth marketing. 97 percent of marketers are fully aware of retail media, with 69 percent of them having used or currently using it for growth marketing initiatives. The playbook recommends use of multiple retail media formats to help enhance reach and performance, including video ads and display ads in conjunction with native ad formats. It also encourages the use of an ‘always-on’ advertising strategy to boost brand visibility and increase brand search volumes.

Anshul Garg, Managing Partner & Head at Publicis Commerce India, said: “Growth marketing goes beyond a mere collection of brand awareness and general promotional marketing strategies. It signifies a shift in the approach to marketing and placing comprehensive growth at its core. Armed with Digital Growth Marketing Playbook’s strategic insights, marketers can fully harness the potential of growth marketing to elevate their businesses to unprecedented levels of success.”