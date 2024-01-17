comScore

How it Works

Ikea to reduce prices of over 250 products by 20 percent in the coming weeks

At the World Economic Forum in Davos, Juvencio Maeztu, Deputy CEO, Ingka Group (IKEA) said they are getting ready for the next phase of their growth in India.

By  Storyboard18Jan 17, 2024 10:25 AM
Ikea to reduce prices of over 250 products by 20 percent in the coming weeks
Alongside increasing local production, IKEA is also looking at both online and offline expansions in India. IKEA will open more stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and others while expanding their online presence in cities like Pune, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat. (Representative Image: Jueun Song via Unsplash)

Ikea is dedicated to expanding its production in India, not only for the domestic market but also for global exports. This strategic move is part of the company's next phase of growth in India.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Juvencio Maeztu, Deputy CEO of Ingka Group, the parent company of IKEA, emphasised their commitment to holistic growth in the country.

“IKEA had promised to invest Rs 10,500 crore into India which we have completed. We promised 50 percent gender equality which we have achieved. We had promised to source 30 precent locally, which we have done,” Maeztu said.

According to Maeztu, this reflects the mutual admiration between India and IKEA.

"India loves Ikea, and Ikea loves India,” he said.

Alongside increasing local production, IKEA is also looking at both online and offline expansions in India. IKEA will open more stores in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and others while expanding their online presence in cities like Pune, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Gujarat.

They are also working on reducing prices.

“We will reduce prices all over the world and in India. We are going to reduce prices by 20 per cent for over 250 products in the next few weeks,” Maeztu added.

“We aim to produce more volume at less cost and also develop technology that supports sustainability,” he said.

“We need to partner with state governments to find the right store locations which have good metro connectivity, and are connected by highways. We want harmonisation of standards to match international standards to support exports. We really welcome the government’s move to really increase the quality standards,” Maeztu added.


Tags
First Published on Jan 17, 2024 10:25 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

YouTube affirms vigilance against deepfakes and misinformation ahead of election season

YouTube affirms vigilance against deepfakes and misinformation ahead of election season

How it Works

Media stocks soar on IPL and election boost: What investors should know

Media stocks soar on IPL and election boost: What investors should know

How it Works

Gujarat Titans partners with Spanish Football League to introduce 'Junior Titans'

Gujarat Titans partners with Spanish Football League to introduce 'Junior Titans'

How it Works

WinZO launches "Bharat Tech Triumph" initiative to facilitate export of Made in India for the world technology

WinZO launches "Bharat Tech Triumph" initiative to facilitate export of Made in India for the world technology

How it Works

72 percent of parents say brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly

72 percent of parents say brands have a moral imperative to advertise responsibly

How it Works

47 percent Indian working women in metros take independent financial decisions: Report

47 percent Indian working women in metros take independent financial decisions: Report

How it Works

Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra's 'born-electric SUV program' takes center stage in growth strategy, says CEO Anish Shah