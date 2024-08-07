India emerges core market for top global brands; many generate over $30mn revenue from India

With 90% of the top 50 global brands already present in India, half of these brands have over $30 million in revenue from India operations, thus making country a core market for top global brands, reports the latest finding by Bain & Company and Myntra.

In a joint study, ‘E-Styling India: Decoding India’s Online Fashion and Lifestyle Shopping Trends', it was found that confidence in India as a key lifestyle market is underscored by the launch or planned launch of over 60 global brands in the last 12 months. These span scale, niche, luxury and new-age brands across fashion and beauty.

Nandita Sinha, CEO, Myntra, said, “Three in five global brands have entered India via the online channel in the past year and we are proud to have contributed to the launch of some of these global brands in the country. A well-rounded and high-decibel launch, facilitating easier discovery, access to intel about the needs of Indian fashion-forward consumers and Myntra’s reach to 99% of serviceable pin codes are among the key factors enabling the scale-up of the global brands in the sub-continent."

A deeper look at distinct, high-growth brands points to a common playbook to scale online sales in India. First, a relevant and differentiated customer proposition across selection, value and service experience; second, a well-oiled sourcing engine. And lastly, the ability to build a strong brand through targeted social media and online campaigns. In addition, for global brands, an empowered India organisation and association for seamless go-to-market are critical enablers of growth. The study has estimated the Indian lifestyle market at $130 billion, with fashion accounting for 80% and the rest of beauty and personal care (BPC). It is expected to grow at 10%–12% CAGR to reach $210 billion over the next five years, largely led by the organised segment.

The e-lifestyle market is poised to grow from $16–$17 billion in 2023 to $40–$45 billion in 2028, it said.

Shyam Unnikrishnan, Partner at Bain & Company said, "India’s e-lifestyle market has come of age in the last few years, with a diverse shopper base – 2 in 3 online shoppers are from beyond top 50 cities, 1 in 2 are from non-affluent segments, and 1 in 3 are Gen-Z. There still exists massive penetration headroom. 1 in 5 dollars spent on lifestyle will be online."

Currently, e-lifestyle is dominated by fashion, comprising 75% of the market, and accessories and women’s apparel are expected to grow faster than other fashion segments. BPC has become more mainstream with 16% penetration in 2023 and is expected to grow slightly faster over the next 5 years.

Growth of lifestyle purchase and GenZ shopper base

Another prominent trend driven by online platforms is the rise of the trend-first fashion market in India. With a large width of assortment and faster refresh cycles, this online trend-first market is expected to grow eightfold, reaching $4–5 billion by 2028. Consequently, the online share of trend-first fashion is projected to increase to 50%–55%, up from the current 30%–35%.

In 2023, more than 175 million customers across India shopped for lifestyle online, transacting 6–7 times annually on average. For 40%–45% first-time e-commerce shoppers, lifestyle is their first purchase, thus becoming a key gateway category for e-retail.

According to the study, these online shoppers are visiting more platforms and visiting them more often and are also completing purchases over a shorter duration. Deeply entrenched shoppers (defined as those with spend greater than Rs 50,000 annually on a platform), visit their preferred platform at least once a day on average and purchase over 25 times per annum versus the market average of 6–7.

Additionally, it found out that the 60 million Gen-Z shopper base transacts more frequently but spends less per order. These fashion-forward, digital natives account for 25% of the e-lifestyle market, at $4 billion e-lifestyle GMV.

Further, new-age insurgent brands have seen 2X higher adoption among Gen-Z.