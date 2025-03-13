            
India to host Global Media Dialogue on March 13 ahead of WAVES 2025; aims to boost international collab

The outreach event, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will take place on March 13, 2025, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, to encourage participation from various governments before the WAVES Declaration in Mumbai on May 2, 2025.

By  Storyboard18Mar 13, 2025 9:36 AM
WAVES 2025, to be held in Mumbai from May 1-4, 2025, is envisioned as a global convergence summit for Broadcasting, Films, Animation, Gaming, AI, VR, Social Media, and Advertising.

The Government of India will host a Global Media Dialogue ahead of the World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025 in order to push for international cooperation in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) sector. The outreach event, organized by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, will take place on March 13, 2025, at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, New Delhi, to encourage participation from various governments before the WAVES Declaration in Mumbai on May 2, 2025.

The event will see the participation of Union Minister of External Affairs Dr. S. Jaishankar, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Railways & MeitY Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw and Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting & Parliamentary Affairs Dr. L. Murugan, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis. Over 100 ambassadors and high commissioners will attend to explore opportunities for global synergy in the M&E sector.

The Global Media Dialogue, scheduled for May 2, 2025, in Mumbai, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, industry professionals and artists to discuss international collaboration, technological advancements, and ethical practices in the M&E industry.

Key discussions will focus on cross-border partnerships, fair trade practices, and knowledge sharing to ensure equitable sectoral growth worldwide.

First Published on Mar 13, 2025 9:36 AM

