Mamaearth owner Honasa Consumer’s Aqualogica brand clocks Rs150 crore in ARR

Aqualogica, a hydration-based skin care brand from the house of Honasa Consumer with the flagship brand Mamaearth, has crossed Rs 12.5 crore monthly revenue in 18 months, with its annual recurring rate (ARR) touching Rs 150 crore.

The digital-first brand caters to the requirements of Indian skin and tropical weather. With over 25 SKUs, the brand has launched two ranges - Hydrate+ with Coconut Water & Hyaluronic Acid and Glow+ with Papaya and Vitamin C as key ingredients.

The brand is now planning to beyond 6 ranges and 50 SKUs, along with further strengthening its online presence and expanding its offline network as well, it said in a statement. Aqualogica is currently catering to over 1.2 million consumers. It is currently retailing across its own D2C channel, www.aqualogica.in and marketplaces like Amazon, Nykaa, Flipkart, Purplle and others.

"The launch of Aqualogica is an extension of our philosophy of building brand with products that solve personal care concerns of millennial. Honasa Consumer has attained expertise in building brands with a digital-first approach as this allows us to tell our story and connect with consumers directly. We have built playbooks that have been created to launch and scale brands. These playbooks are showing results with every new brand that we launch, Aqualogica being the recent example," said Varun Alagh, Co-founder and CEO, Honasa Consumer.