      Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh shares what happened when she met Kapil Dev

      The entrepreneur shared valuable insights from the conversation with Kapil Dev on social media, including lessons on parenting and dealing with challenges in life.

      By  Storyboard18Mar 18, 2024 10:02 AM
      Ghazal Alagh, Co-founder of Mamaearth, and a Shark from the inaugural season of Shark Tank India, recently recounted her encounter with Indian former cricketer Kapil Dev. Dev notably captained the Indian cricket team to victory in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. Taking to social media, Alagh shared her experience of meeting Dev during a flight to Mumbai. She described the unexpected encounter as a unique opportunity that turned into a significant learning moment. Over the course of their two-hour conversation, they discussed various life topics, including parenting and beyond.

      Upon conversing with Kapil Dev, the entrepreneur learned significant insights, notably concerning parenting. Dev stressed the need to prioritize character development over academic success when evaluating children's growth. He urged parents to seek feedback from teachers about their children's character, focusing on how they navigate challenges and interact with others. This valuable lesson highlighted the importance of instilling positive values and interpersonal skills in children's upbringing.

      Amidst his celebrated tenure as an all-rounder cricketer, known as the 'Haryana Hurricane,' Kapil Dev imparted significant wisdom to Ghazal Alagh. He stressed the value of pursuing endeavors driven by passion rather than a singular focus on winning. Dev pointed out that while maintaining aggression requires substantial energy, passion inherently generates energy. This profound counsel emphasizes the importance of investing enthusiasm and commitment into pursuits, prioritizing passion above mere triumph.

      During their conversation about life and overcoming obstacles, Dev imparted a valuable insight to Ghazal Alagh. He emphasised that challenges play a crucial role in enhancing life's journey, adding depth and fulfilment to it. Instead of avoiding challenges, Dev advocated for embracing them as essential elements of life's adventure. By viewing challenges as chances for personal growth and discovery, individuals can confront them with resilience and curiosity. He stated, “Many people tend to avoid hurdles in life. Instead, view them not as problems, but as adventures in the game of life that you are a part of”. This perspective highlights the transformative power of obstacles, portraying them not as hindrances but as opportunities for self-improvement and satisfaction.

      Ghazal also shared a touching coincidence from her discussion with Kapil Dev, revealing that they not only hail from the same hometown of Chandigarh but also attended the same school, DAV 15.


      First Published on Mar 18, 2024 10:02 AM

