Why is Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh "un-celebrating Women's Day"?

Ghazal Alagh, Mamaearth's co-founder is un-celebrating Women's Day. The leader who has become an icon for women entrepreneurs took to social media to highlight the momentary significance of International Women's Day and the passing nature of annual pledges.

Ghazal said she declined to speak at 30+ events on women’s day this year and expressed astonishment at the reactions to her turning them down. She wrote, "It's surprising how everyone suddenly wants to speak to you during these 3 days, making it irritating and posing unnecessary stress on you. Dare you decline any, and they start forming views around you being high-nosed."

"This year, I'm un-celebrating Women's Day," said Alagh who along with her husband Varun Alagh are the promoters of Honasa Consumer, Mamaearth's parent.

Ghazal said, "Even though Women's Day is celebrated each year, unfortunately, the only thing it makes a difference in is its yearly theme. What remains constant are: Assumptions about women's personal lives or career choices; Constant societal pressures to conform to traditional roles; A 27 percent pay gap for and only 25.2 percent women in the workforce; and lack of equal representation in leadership positions."

She suggests that to celebrate women and their courage, then perhaps it’s time to do this instead: "Encouraging equal opportunities for women in leadership roles. Investing in initiatives that empower women entrepreneurs. Educating the younger generation about gender equality."