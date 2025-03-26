Meta introduces AI-powered tools to help brands connect with the right creators for growth

Meta has unveiled a suite of AI-driven tools aimed at enhancing brand collaborations with creators on Instagram, making it easier for businesses to discover, connect, and drive sales through creator partnerships. These innovations, integrated into Instagram’s creator marketplace, leverage artificial intelligence to recommend the most effective creator content, streamline search processes, and provide deeper insights into creator performance.

India, home to the world’s largest community of Instagram creators and the top market for Reels production, is at the center of this transformation. As brands increasingly turn to creators for authentic audience engagement, these new AI-enabled solutions could unlock new growth opportunities for businesses.

AI-Enabled Creator Discovery and Recommendations

Meta’s latest update introduces AI-powered recommendations to help brands identify and leverage the most impactful creator content for their advertising campaigns. Businesses using Meta’s Partnership Ads Hub in Ads Manager can now access personalized recommendations on which organic branded content will perform best as paid ads.

Additionally, Instagram’s creator marketplace is evolving with AI-driven creator recommendations, now factoring in a creator’s affinity to a brand based on their past content, audience engagement, and partnership ad experience. Brands can also refine their search with new keyword-based filtering, allowing them to find creators through specific terms like “summer vacation holiday” or “gadget unboxing” across 20 verticals, including fashion, beauty, and home décor.

Meta has also introduced new features to help businesses evaluate creator compatibility before forming collaborations. These include: - Creator Cards with Playable Reels, showcasing relevant video content directly within a creator’s profile. - Easier Creator Engagement, allowing businesses to contact creators via direct email (for those who opt-in). - Experienced Creators Badges, indicating past experience with branded content and partnership ads. - Active Partnership Ads Display, offering visibility into a creator’s existing brand partnerships to help businesses assess their alignment.

Arun Srinivas, Director and Head of Ads Business for Meta in India, emphasized the importance of these developments, stating, “The world’s largest community of Instagram creators is right here in India, and it’s no surprise that we’re seeing strong momentum around brands partnering with them to drive sales and ROAS. These new AI-powered tools will make creator discovery even more seamless for brands, boosting growth potential for both businesses and creators.”

Boosting Brand Performance with AI-Driven Partnership Ads

Brands in India are already leveraging Meta’s creator marketing solutions to enhance return on ad spend (ROAS). For instance, Snitch, a fashion brand, reported a 53% increase in ROAS* by combining Reels with creator-led Partnership Ads.

Meta has also expanded its Marketing API support for Partnership Ads, allowing advertisers to seamlessly integrate creator content into their ad campaigns. Key enhancements include the ability to use existing Instagram posts in Advantage+ Creative and placement asset customization; and partnership ads now supporting click-to-message destinations for direct customer engagement.