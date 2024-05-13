            

      Mumbai “illegal hoarding” collapse; BMC to take legal action against ad agencies

      The BMC said that it will file an FIR against the Central Railways as well as the advertising agencies responsible for the illegal hoarding, under the provisions of Disaster Management Act.

      By  Storyboard18May 13, 2024 8:03 PM
      The ad agencies identified include Pacific Digital and Minimax Ads. The hoarding was erected by Ego Media, the parent company. (Representative image via Unsplash)

      A towering 120x120 hoarding near a petrol pump in Mumbai's Chheda Nagar, Ghatkopar collapsed on Monday, May 13. The incident occurred due to a fierce dust storm and heavy rainfall, trapping at least 100 individuals under the debris.

      CNBC-TV18 reported that 54 people have sustained injuries in the calamity, prompting swift responses from emergency services as MFB declared it a level 3 incident.

      A BMC official informed CNBC-TV18 highlighted that the hoarding was illegal and said that its placement on railway land was done without proper authorisation.

      The BMC also said that it will file an FIR against the Central Railways as well as the advertising agencies responsible for the illegal hoarding, under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, CNBC-TV18 reported.

      The ad agencies identified include Pacific Digital and Minimax Ads. The hoarding was erected by Ego Media, the parent company.

      "The hoarding near Chedda Nagar petrol pump was NOT authorised or legal in nature. Will file an FIR against central railway and the ad agency responsible for the hoarding. Will also file FIR in case of three more hoardings by Central Railways in their premises along with the ad agency," the BMC asserted to CNBC-TV18.

      The Central Railways has refuted the allegations, claiming that the hoarding was not on its land.

      The notice says that a complaint was filed earlier on April 29 regarding the same hoarding that is erected near Ghatkopar’s Ramabai Nagar Petrol Pump. The notice stated that the ad agency will be fined ₹6.13 crore which needs to be paid by May 23 along with taking down the remaining illegal hoardings in the area.


      First Published on May 13, 2024 8:03 PM

