NCLT reserves order on appeals filed by BJYU's creditors

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reserved its order on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) plea, withdrawing the insolvency petition against the edtech startup BJYU's.

NCLT has also reserved its order on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) plea, withdrawing the insolvency petition against BYJU's, on January 9, 2025.

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has reportedly reserved its order on the appeals filed by creditors of BYJU’S -- Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance, seeking to be added to the committee of creditors (CoC), on January 9.

NCLT has also reserved its order on the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) plea, withdrawing the insolvency petition against the edtech startup.

The appeals pertain to the insolvency resolution professional of the edtech startup -- Pankaj Srivastava, removing Glas Trust and Aditya Birla Finance from the reconstituted CoC.

In November (2024), BCCI approached the NCLT to seek the withdrawal of insolvency proceedings against BYJU's, followed by the setback at the Supreme Court, which quashed an order from the NCLAT that had permitted a settlement between the ed-tech giant and the BCCI.

The NCLAT had allowed the BYJU’s -- BCCI settlement, but the Supreme Court on October 23 set aside an order that permitted a Rs 158 crore settlement. The NCLAT had dismissed insolvency proceedings against BYJU’s following a settlement with the cricket board, but the court found this violated the procedures under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).

The Supreme Court’s decision has put additional pressure on BYJU's, as US-based lenders have separately filed with the NCLT, seeking the removal of the Insolvency Resolution Professional (IRP) and calling for a fresh constitution of the CoC. The NCLT is scheduled to hear arguments on these matters on November 18.


First Published on Jan 10, 2025 10:10 AM

