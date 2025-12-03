Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands’ Innerwear CEO Puneet Kumar Malik resigns, effective Jan 2026

Aditya Birla Lifestyle Brands on Tuesday announced that Puneet Kumar Malik, CEO of its Innerwear Business, has resigned.

In a stock exchange filing, the company stated: “Puneet Kumar Malik, Senior Management Personnel of the Company, has desired to relinquish his position with effect from the close of business hours on January 31, 2026, to pursue another opportunity within the Aditya Birla Group.”

Malik, an alumnus of IIM Bangalore, NIFT Delhi and TIT Bhiwani, has been with Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail for nearly three decades. He has led key functions including manufacturing, supply chain, brand management, retail and trade sales. In recent years, he built the Van Heusen Innerwear business from the ground up, driving its rapid scale-up to become the second-largest player in the mid-premium innerwear segment.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 2:50 PM