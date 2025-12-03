Reliance Retail Ventures appoints former Flipkart Executive Jeyandran Venugopal as CEO

Venugopal joins the company from Walmart-backed Flipkart, where he most recently served as chief product and technology officer.

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd (RRVL) has appointed former Flipkart executive Jeyandran Venugopal as its President and Chief Executive Officer, marking another major senior-level hire as the country’s largest retailer prepares for a potential public listing. Venugopal will work closely with Isha Ambani, executive director at RRVL, alongside the group’s wider leadership team under the guidance of Reliance Industries chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani and Manoj Modi, as per several media reports.

Venugopal joins the company from Walmart-backed Flipkart, where he most recently served as chief product and technology officer. During his tenure, he led large cross-functional teams across product, engineering, design, data science, IT, security and infrastructure, while also overseeing central revenue functions, customer growth and retention, marketing, monetisation initiatives and Flipkart’s externalisation and commerce cloud business.

Before his role at Flipkart, Venugopal served as CPTO at Myntra and Jabong, leading product, engineering and data teams through periods of rapid growth and improved profitability. His earlier career includes senior leadership roles at Yahoo and Amazon Web Services, where he contributed to building and scaling global technology and commerce platforms.

At RRVL, his mandate is expected to involve strengthening the retailer’s diverse portfolio, accelerating omni-channel expansion and driving technology-led operational efficiency across the value chain, according to people familiar with the development. Venugopal brings more than 25 years of experience across retail, e-commerce, technology and business transformation.

He holds dual Master’s degrees in Computer Science and Mechanical Engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign, along with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Guindy. V. Subramaniam continues as managing director of Reliance Retail Ltd, a subsidiary of RRVL, which serves as the holding company for all retail businesses under the Reliance Industries group.

