Over 70% demand one-handed usability and in-hand comfort in smartphones, reveals Counterpoint Research

Despite a growing appetite for compact smartphones in India, consumers say the market isn’t keeping up. According to a recent survey by Counterpoint Research, 68% of respondents feel there is a lack of sufficient compact smartphone options in the country, even though 74% express a clear preference for smaller, easy-to-handle devices.

Consumers expect feature parity in compact devices, 88% are likely to purchase a compact smartphone if it delivers flagship-level performance, with more than half of the respondents not willing to compromise on processor performance and battery life when purchasing a compact smartphone.

The primary challenges users encounter with large-screen smartphones include difficulty in operating the device with one hand and maintaining a secure grip, and an increased risk of accidental drops.

As a result, one-handed usability is considered a very important factor by respondents, with ease of holding and one-handed use (55%) being the main reasons for their preference for compact smartphones over larger ones. This is followed by greater comfort during extended use (49%). A whopping 71% of the respondents also want a good in-hand feel, while 69% pay attention to the look and feel of the smartphone when making the purchase decision.

Commenting on consumer preference for compact smartphones, Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak said, “Consumers want compact devices without compromising on core features like processor performance and battery life. Many of the consumers who are approaching their upgrade cycles are now leaning towards compact smartphones. This shift is driven by the desire for more comfortable, long-term use. However, the availability of compact yet powerful options in the market still remains limited. About 90% of smartphones launched in 2024 featured screens larger than 6.5 inches. Hence, this highlights a clear opportunity for smartphone brands to introduce powerful compact smartphones to meet consumer demand.”

Consumers prefer Apple, Samsung and OnePlus for their next compact smartphone purchase, without compromising on features. Given that 73% of the respondents emphasize the importance of comfortable one-handed use, a 6-to-6.5-inch display is seen as the ideal size for a compact smartphone by 60% of them. Only 29% prefer screens larger than 6.5 inches, and just 11% opt for displays smaller than 6 inches. The survey also reveals that processor performance and battery life are the deciding factors for over half of the respondents.

With the rise of casual mobile gaming, 86% of the respondents show a preference for compact smartphones to enhance their gaming experience. This preference is driven by the ease of holding such devices during extended sessions (69%) and the overall comfort they offer for long-term use, helping reduce hand strain (69%). Additionally, 84% of users would prefer having a customizable button for greater functionality with quick access to key features like the camera, volume and apps. Looking ahead, 89% also consider AI-powered features, such as voice assistants, camera enhancements and battery optimization, as important when planning their next smartphone purchase.