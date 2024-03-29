comScore            

      Brand Marketing

      PM Modi emphasises importance of advanced AI education and content verification measures during discussion with Bill Gates

      On March 28, PM Modi and Bill Gates convened for talks encompassing AI, digital public infrastructure, and climate change. Gates commended India's embrace of technology, while PM Modi underscored initiatives like 'Namo Drone Didi,' focusing on empowering women. Additionally, PM Modi promoted AI education, implementing watermarks on AI content, and regulating deceptive deepfake technology.

      By  Tanaya PradhanMar 29, 2024 2:55 PM
      PM Modi emphasises importance of advanced AI education and content verification measures during discussion with Bill Gates
      Additionally, he emphasised the need for a strong legal framework to govern both AI and deepfake technologies, highlighting the significance of responsible regulation in the swiftly changing digital environment. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

      On Friday, March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in an extensive conversation at the PM's residence, covering a wide range of topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), digitising public infrastructure, and collaborative measures to address climate change.

      Gates praised the rapid adoption of technology by the Indian population, acknowledging their leading role in embracing this transformative journey.

      Addressing AI Challenges

      Exploring the intricacies of AI, PM Modi explained to Gates the worldwide challenges presented by artificial intelligence. He emphasised the importance of extensive AI education and suggested integrating watermarks to verify AI-generated content.

      The Prime Minister warned about the deceptive potential of deepfake technology, advocating for transparent labelling and complete disclosure of its origins. Additionally, he emphasised the need for a strong legal framework to govern both AI and deepfake technologies, highlighting the significance of responsible regulation in the swiftly changing digital environment.

      PM Modi's Vision for Digital Transformation

      PM Modi articulated his vision, emphasising the importance of bridging the digital gap within the nation. He underscored that digital public infrastructure is not only essential but also a fundamental catalyst for progress. Additionally, he highlighted the significant receptiveness of women in India towards adopting new technologies.

      He pointed out the 'Namo Drone Didi' initiative as a notable illustration, demonstrating how women who previously lacked even basic bicycle-riding skills are now proficiently operating drones. This, he emphasised, indicates a substantial shift in mindset.


      Tags
      First Published on Mar 29, 2024 2:55 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      Quantum Brief

      Zee's Punit Goenka prunes company’s Tech and innovation centre by 50 percent to achieve cost effective structure

      Zee's Punit Goenka prunes company’s Tech and innovation centre by 50 percent to achieve cost effective structure

      How it Works

      Where does the news genre fit in media strategies for the upcoming elections?

      Where does the news genre fit in media strategies for the upcoming elections?

      Brand Marketing

      Santosh Iyer: Women buyers constitute 15 percent Mercedes customer base

      Santosh Iyer: Women buyers constitute 15 percent Mercedes customer base

      Brand Marketing

      Mamaearth parent Honasa launches GenZ focused makeup brand Staze

      Mamaearth parent Honasa launches GenZ focused makeup brand Staze

      Brand Marketing

      Duroflex teams up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as official partner for T20

      Duroflex teams up with Royal Challengers Bengaluru as official partner for T20

      Brand Marketing

      Criteo secures MRC accreditation for retail media measurement

      Criteo secures MRC accreditation for retail media measurement

      Quantum Brief

      Mast or Meh?: Symphony’s summer ad for coolers is too cool

      Mast or Meh?: Symphony’s summer ad for coolers is too cool