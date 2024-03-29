PM Modi emphasises importance of advanced AI education and content verification measures during discussion with Bill Gates

On Friday, March 28, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates engaged in an extensive conversation at the PM's residence, covering a wide range of topics including Artificial Intelligence (AI), digitising public infrastructure, and collaborative measures to address climate change.

Gates praised the rapid adoption of technology by the Indian population, acknowledging their leading role in embracing this transformative journey.

Addressing AI Challenges

Exploring the intricacies of AI, PM Modi explained to Gates the worldwide challenges presented by artificial intelligence. He emphasised the importance of extensive AI education and suggested integrating watermarks to verify AI-generated content.

The Prime Minister warned about the deceptive potential of deepfake technology, advocating for transparent labelling and complete disclosure of its origins. Additionally, he emphasised the need for a strong legal framework to govern both AI and deepfake technologies, highlighting the significance of responsible regulation in the swiftly changing digital environment.

PM Modi's Vision for Digital Transformation

PM Modi articulated his vision, emphasising the importance of bridging the digital gap within the nation. He underscored that digital public infrastructure is not only essential but also a fundamental catalyst for progress. Additionally, he highlighted the significant receptiveness of women in India towards adopting new technologies.