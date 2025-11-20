Sunjay Kapur's sister asserts 'Samaira is heir, not stepdaughter Safira' in lineage battle against Priya Sachdev

The legal controversy surrounding the will of late businessman Sunjay Kapur has escalated following strong accusations made by his sister, Mandhira Kapur, on the InControversial Podcast.

Mandhira Kapur alleged that Sunjay’s wife, Priya Sachdev (Priya Kapur), is attempting to "erase his bloodline" by prioritizing her children — Safira and Azarius in the will, over Sunjay’s biological children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapur.

Mandhira specifically challenged the designation of Safira in the document. “Safira has been called the daughter (in the will). Samaira is the daughter, not Safira. Safira is the stepdaughter. Her biological father is alive,” she stated, referring to Sunjay’s daughter with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira Kapur.

Mandhira emphasized that while her brother cared for Safira, the will should reflect the factual lineage. “Don’t name Safira ‘the daughter.’ She is the stepdaughter. Stop rewriting lineage.”

Mandhira’s podcast remarks coincide with doubts raised in the Delhi High Court on October 13 by Senior Counsel Mahesh Jethmalani. The disputed will reportedly names only Priya and her children, excluding Sunjay’s biological children, Samaira and Kiaan.

Jethmalani highlighted inconsistencies in the document, including misspelled names and incorrect addresses, which he termed “bloopers.”

Echoing this, Mandhira said her brother was a "particular human being" and that such errors were "not mistakes; these are giveaways." She accused Priya of wrongfully claiming the estate. “You have stolen from our family. You have stolen. This is ours.”

Sunjay Kapur's children with actress Karisma Kapoor—Samaira and Kiaan Kapur—have filed a petition in the Delhi High Court alleging the will is “forged and fabricated” with the intent of excluding them from their late father’s estate.

On November 17, Joint Registrar (Judicial) Gagandeep Jindal issued notices to Priya Kapur and Shradha Suri Marwah, the named executor of the will. Both have been directed to submit their replies within three weeks.

The matter is now scheduled for hearing on December 16.

First Published on Nov 20, 2025 4:20 PM