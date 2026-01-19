Priya Sachdeva Kapur files criminal defamation case against Sunjay Kapur's sister

Priya Sachdeva Kapur has filed a criminal defamation complaint against Mandhira Kapur Smith, the sister of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur, alleging that a series of public statements made about her amount to a deliberate attempt to damage her reputation.

According to a report by ANI, the complaint has been lodged before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate in Delhi. It alleges that comments made on podcasts, social media platforms and media interviews contained false claims and insinuations presented as facts, even though related matters are currently sub-judice.

Priya Kapur is being represented in the case by senior advocate Maninder Singh and counsel Smriti Asmita. The legal filing argues that the material circulating in the public domain promotes misleading narratives aimed at maligning and harassing her through public discourse rather than appropriate legal channels.

Singh submitted before the court that the conduct complained of falls squarely within the scope of criminal defamation under Indian law. The matter has been formally registered at the Patiala House Courts in New Delhi.

The defamation case follows recent court proceedings in the ongoing dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate. In those hearings, the Delhi High Court asked actor Karisma Kapoor, Sunjay Kapur’s former wife, to respond to Priya Kapur’s request for certified copies of divorce-related court records.

In the course of those developments, Mandhira Kapur Smith made public remarks questioning Priya Kapur’s conduct and intentions. She reportedly stated that if her brother had intended to share certain information, he would have done so during his marriage, and emphasised that divorce proceedings are typically confidential, particularly when children are involved.

Priya Kapur contends that such statements form part of a wider defamatory campaign and has sought criminal action to address the alleged harm to her reputation.

The dispute unfolds against the backdrop of a separate inheritance battle over Sunjay Kapur’s reported ₹30,000 crore estate. His children with Karisma Kapoor, Samaira and Kiaan Raj, have challenged the authenticity of the purported will before the Delhi High Court, claiming there are serious discrepancies in the document.

The court case over the estate remains ongoing.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 9:04 AM