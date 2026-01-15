US immigrant visa processing pause skips India while affecting 75 other countries

The US Department of State will pause immigrant visa processing for nationals of up to 75 countries starting January 21, in a move that further tightens legal immigration pathways under the Trump administration. India is not included among the affected countries, allowing immigrant visa applications from Indian nationals to continue under existing procedures.

The pause has been described as open-ended, with no timeline announced for when processing may resume. The State Department said the measure is aimed at preventing what it described as abuse of public benefit systems by new immigrants entering the United States.

In a post on X, the department said the freeze would remain in place until authorities can ensure that new immigrants will not rely on welfare or government assistance. The administration reiterated that the policy aligns with its “America First” stance on immigration.

The State Department will pause immigrant visa processing from 75 countries whose migrants take welfare from the American people at unacceptable rates. The freeze will remain active until the U.S. can ensure that new immigrants will not extract wealth from the American people. — Department of State (@StateDept) January 14, 2026

According to internal guidance, consular offices have been instructed to refuse immigrant visas while screening and vetting standards are reviewed, using the existing “public charge” provision of US immigration law. Under this rule, officials can deny visas to applicants deemed likely to depend on public benefits. Factors considered include age, health, financial resources, English proficiency, prior use of government assistance, and the likelihood of long-term medical care needs.

The immigrant visa pause applies to nationals from Afghanistan, Albania, Algeria, Antigua and Barbuda, Armenia, Azerbaijan, the Bahamas, Bangladesh, Barbados, Belarus, Belize, Bhutan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Burma, Cambodia, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Colombia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cuba, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Dominica, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Fiji, The Gambia, Georgia, Ghana, Grenada, Guatemala, Guinea, Haiti, Iran, Iraq, Jamaica, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kuwait, the Kyrgyz Republic, Laos, Lebanon, Liberia, Libya, Moldova, Mongolia, Montenegro, Morocco, Nepal, Nicaragua, Nigeria, North Macedonia, Pakistan, the Republic of the Congo, Russia, Rwanda, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, Tanzania, Thailand, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

The pause applies only to immigrant visas and does not affect temporary travel or diplomatic visas. Applications from the listed countries will remain on hold during the review period, and no clarity has been provided on when processing may restart.

First Published on Jan 15, 2026 12:51 PM