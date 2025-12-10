Salman Khan, India Inc join Rs 5.75 trillion wave of big-ticket investments in Telangana at 2-day summit

Salman Khan reportedly plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in a township and a dedicated film and television production studio in Telangana.

Telangana drew an extraordinary wave of corporate commitments at its two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit, with the state government announcing investment agreements worth Rs 5.75 trillion across sectors ranging from pharmaceuticals and consumer goods to infrastructure and media.

Among the companies pledging new projects were Reliance Consumer Products Limited, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero, Bharat Biotech and Godrej Industries Group, underscoring a renewed push by the state to position itself as a national hub for manufacturing and services.

Reliance Consumer Products Limited plans to invest Rs 1,500 crore to build a multi-product FMCG facility on a 100-acre site, according to CNBC-TV18. The plant, expected to produce beverages, snacks and confectionery, is projected to generate about 1,000 direct jobs.

Bollywood actor Salman Khan revealed plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in a township and a dedicated film and television production studio, signaling the state’s ambition to court entertainment and creative industries alongside manufacturing.

Vintage Coffee and Beverages Ltd said it would set up an export-oriented freeze-dried coffee plant with an investment of Rs 1,100 crore, while JCK Infra Projects Limited committed Rs 9,000 crore to build data centers and supporting infrastructure — a project officials say could create more than 2,000 jobs. RCT Energy India Pvt. Ltd. outlined a Rs 2,500 crore investment across three phases, with the potential to employ over 1,600 people.

Besides, the state used the summit to unveil Telangana Rising 2047, a long-term economic blueprint that sets out its aspiration to become a $1 trillion economy by 2034 and expand to a $3 trillion gross state product by 2047.

