Taj Hotels and Emirates top YouGov Advocacy Rankings 2024 in India

YouGov India announced brand advocacy rankings 2024 revealing the most recommended brands by customers within the Hotel and Airline sector.

The Advocacy Rankings, produced by YouGov’s daily brand tracking tool BrandIndex, considered how much current and former customers of leading brands within the Hotel and Airline sector endorsed them over the past year by asking respondents, "Would you recommend the brand to a friend or colleague?" and “Would you tell a friend or colleague to avoid the brand?”

In the 2024 Hotel Advocacy Rankings, Taj Hotels come on top with a score of 75.5. Marriott and ITC Hotels follow in second and third, with a score of 69.7 and 67.2, respectively.

Hyatt is fourth in the list (63.2), and Le Meridien rounds off the top five list for hotels.

Many other Indian hotel chains appear in the top ten list, such as Oberoi (62.5), The Leela (57.7) and Treebo Hotels (52.3), along with other international chains like Hilton (57.9) and Sheraton (54.4).

In the Airline Advocacy Rankings, Emirates tops the list, with a score of 77.6. Qatar Airways (69.0) and Singapore Airlines (67.7) follow in second and third, respectively.

Etihad Airways (67.2) and Lufthansa (62.2) round off the top five list for the airline rankings.