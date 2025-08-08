Unilever International invites applications for global digital CHRO role

            
Aseem Puri, CEO of Unilever International, announces recruitment for a senior global HR leader to drive transformation and high-performance culture in one of the fastest-growing consumer goods businesses.

By  Storyboard18Aug 8, 2025 1:50 PM
Unilever International is on the lookout for its next Digital Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) to spearhead the people agenda for the company's rapidly expanding global operations.

The announcement was made by Aseem Puri, CEO of Unilever International, Singapore, in a recent social media post.

Describing the opportunity as a chance to join "one of the fastest growing and most dynamic global consumer goods businesses," Puri outlined the ideal candidate profile - a seasoned global HR leader with a proven track record in transformation, building high-performance cultures, and leveraging technology to disrupt traditional practices.

The role calls for a strategic partner to the business, with the ability to align human capital strategies to growth ambitions, champion innovation, and lead a future-read workforce.

Interested candidates can apply through the official link shared in the post or send their profiles directly, as Unilever International looks to onboard a leader who can blend people-centric values with digital transformation expertise.


First Published on Aug 8, 2025 1:54 PM

